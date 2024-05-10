Times you had to be the bearer of bad news

When I was in undergrad I was friends with this girl. She was perhaps a little bit overweight, but looked perfectly healthy. Of course, notwithstanding the fact that there was nothing wrong with her body, she was deeply self conscious about her weight and constantly obsessed with various dieting fads.



One day we were eating lunch with a larger group, and she was munching on some caramel popcorn. She kept mentioning how the popcorn was so good, and that it only had 150 calories.



As she was nearly finishing the bag of popcorn she offered me some, and stressed their low calorie nature. I read the label and informed her, "Uhh... this bag contains 9 servings."



She went white as a ghost, and I can only imagine spent the night purging.



Have you ever had to politely inform someone of bad news?