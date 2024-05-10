Times you had to be the bearer of bad news

When I was in undergrad I was friends with this girl. She was perhaps a little bit overweight, but looked perfectly healthy. Of course, notwithstanding the fact that there was nothing wrong with her body, she was deeply self conscious about her weight and constantly obsessed with various dieting fads.

One day we were eating lunch with a larger group, and she was munching on some caramel popcorn. She kept mentioning how the popcorn was so good, and that it only had 150 calories.

As she was nearly finishing the bag of popcorn she offered me some, and stressed their low calorie nature. I read the label and informed her, "Uhh... this bag contains 9 servings."

She went white as a ghost, and I can only imagine spent the night purging.

Have you ever had to politely inform someone of bad news?
 
I had to tell my nephew his dog was dead, that sucked
 
Yeah I've done it several times. I told my old boss she had a booger. I told lots of people they have something in their teeth or their zipper is down.

I never tell anyone things that they already know though. I hate it when people tell others, "you've gained weight" or "you know You've got a big zit right there"

It's like no shit, genius, everyone has a mirror at home. They know they've got a zit or have put on a few pounds. No need to make them feel even worse about it.
 
When i was young, my Judo coach asked me how my grandpa was doing, since he didn't look so healthy when he had last seen him. My grandpa was 6 months dead at this point.
 
