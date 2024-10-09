Times doctors have been wrong

Have you ever had experiences where doctors have been wrong?



When I was in my early 20s, I was training (running, skipping rope, foot work drills) a lot and developed bad knee pain. It was so bad to the point I had to stop skipping rope and running, and I had to take long breaks from training altogether. I eventually went to see a specialist and after some tests, his solution for me was to stop working out. It was one of the craziest things I've heard. This MD literally told me, a young man in my early 20s, to just stop working out. No rehab exercises, no treatment options, nothing. This guy looked like he never set foot in a gym in his life, and he told me that people who work out just have knee pain so I should stop working out if my knees hurts. Incredulously I asked, "So I can't work out for the rest of my life?" And he just shrugged and said, "Yeah."

I obviously didn't believe him so I did my own research. I went to some exercise forum and on a thread about knee pain, a guy in his 40s said he solved his chronic knee pain by doing squats. I started to do squats and my knee pain went away. I continued training and my knee pain only came back when I stopped squatting. Now I don't have any knee pain even though I don't squat. I concluded the doctor I saw was a hack and just because someone went to med school doesn't mean they're right.



One of my friends, who's a former nurse, had a similar experience where she started to show symptoms of lyme disease and asked doctors about it. The doctors told her she was being paranoid and that she was fine. She went to five different doctors until she found one who took her seriously and treated her. She did have lyme and because she wasn't able to get it treated right away, it already did permanent damage to her and she now lives with its effects. If she believed the first several doctors she went to and didn't get it treated, she would have been worse off.



Another example was my mom who had respiratory symptoms and the first doctor told her to just clean her room more lol. My mom is an obsessive cleaner so this didn't make sense. She ignored it for awhile and then went to a different doctor and they ran tests and found that she had a serious lung infection. The new doctor freaked out because if she didn't get it treated, she could've died. The first doctor almost let my mom die by being a useless hack.



I've also seen psychiatric doctors who were total hacks.



Finding a good doctor is like anything else; you have to sift through a lot of shit from my experience. It makes me trust them less. Even my current doctor I'm seeing for my herniated disk is keeps trying to push pills and injections on me (also brought up surgery which I definitely don't think I should get) while my physical therapist is actually helping me to recover. I don't think my doctor is necessarily a hack, but he is obviously trying to get me to do stuff that makes him more money.