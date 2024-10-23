Elections Tim Walz caught on video committing Election Fraud/Interference

@Brown
Tim Walz was caught red handed assisting his son voting, which is a clear violation of election laws stating that a candidate cannot assist/help anyone voting. We all know that his son was likely planning to vote for Trump because he knows more than anyone how big of an idiot his father is. Tim Walz is clearly forcing him to vote for him which undermines our whole election process. I learned recently that nobody is above the law and in order to keep integrity in our elections Tim Walz needs to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. If Tim Walz is not held accountable for a clear violation of our election laws then it's about time we all admit that there is a two tiered justice system that favors dumbacrats. How much time in prison to you think Walz should serve for election fraud/interference?
 
I know his kid is mentally handicapped and needs assistance but I thought it was illegal to take mentally handicapped people and essentially vote for them. I wish his kid all the happiness in the world either way.
 
KOByFootStomp said:


Tim Walz was caught red handed assisting his son voting, which is a clear violation of election laws stating that a candidate cannot assist/help anyone voting. We all know that his son was likely planning to vote for Trump because he knows more than anyone how big of an idiot his father is. Tim Walz is clearly forcing him to vote for him which undermines our whole election process. I learned recently that nobody is above the law and in order to keep integrity in our elections Tim Walz needs to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. If Tim Walz is not held accountable for a clear violation of our election laws then it's about time we all admit that there is a two tiered justice system that favors dumbacrats. How much time in prison to you think Walz should serve for election fraud/interference?
He helped his son with a disability vote. Are we really doing this?
 
CantCucktheTuck said:
I know his kid is mentally handicapped and needs assistance but I thought it was illegal to take mentally handicapped people and essentially vote for them. I wish his kid all the happiness in the world either way.
Just because democrats have inferior genetics doesn't give them the right to commit election fraud. Elections are crucial to preserving democracy, and Tim Walz is clearly a threat to our democracy.
 
aitkenmike said:
He helped his son with a disability vote. Are we really doing this?
This is MAGA you think that matters to them? The levels they will go has no bounds.

donald-trump-mocks.gif
 
UberHere said:
Nothing burger
If this was Trump we'd already be talking about impeachment. We have to keep integrity in our elections to preserve democracy. This is spitting in the face of our founding fathers, and Walz is a clear and present danger to democracy..
 
KOByFootStomp said:
If this was Trump we'd already be talking about impeachment. We have to keep integrity in our elections to preserve democracy. This is spitting in the face of our founding fathers, and Walz is a clear and present danger to democracy..
Lots of nothing burgers involving Trump too
 
Helden said:
This is one pathetic reach
This is why elections are questioned. Democrats clearly break the law to rig an election right in front of your eyes, on video, and democrats don't care because it was Trump who lost a vote.
 
Must've been afraid the kid woulda voted for Trump otherwise.
 
