Elections Tim Walz Brags about 50 languages spoken in a school,Having More Refugees its morally a good thing.

The more he speaks on the immigration issue he reminds me of the American version of Justin Trudeau.


Someone like Trudeau in Canada who had been Letting more migrants into Canada has been sinking the Canadian Liberal support and polling in several provinces.
The immigration issue is an important one.

Tim Walz is using all the similar buzzwords.
To even say or suggest its,that's not just morally a good thing, it's our economic and cultural future?

Yet Harris/Walz seems to be on the opposite of things on the immigration issue.


"We have more refugees per capita than any other state. That's not just morally a good thing, it's our economic and cultural future.
"This beautiful diversity we see out in Worthington when I’m there, you see 50 languages spoken in the school."
