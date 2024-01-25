Tim Tszyu vs Sebastian Fundora March 30th PBC ON PRIME PPV

I like the fight for Tim. If anyone deserves a big scalp on his resume, its him. Plus Thurman is a nice step up for Tim with Charlo & Crawford on the horizon.



I dont like Thurman waltzing into another title fight after doing fuck all and being more talk and inactivity than fighting.



But still an interesting scrap. A prime & active Thurman still would beat most guys not named Spence,Boots, or Crawford.

But an OLD, inactive, injury prone Thurman should be a winnable fight for a prime peaking young champ like Tim.



Or does Thurman pull what Pacquiao did to him on Tszyu lol