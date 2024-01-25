Tim Tszyu vs Sebastian Fundora March 30th PBC ON PRIME PPV

Having been teased with a possible Tszyu/Crawford fight this is a huge letdown. In fact, it’s a piece of shit. We can’t even call Thurman a part time fighter at this point he’s been so inactive. I can’t imagine taking the time to watch this mismatch for free, forget about paying for it. For some reason it reminds me of a very poor man’s Leonard/Norris, only it will likely be much uglier.
The co-main is terrible, too. I set my expectations low for the Amazon/PBC relationship, but clearly not low enough.