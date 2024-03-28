Rumored Tim Tszyu vs Errol Spence JR. PBC Amazon Prime

Nova44 said:
Just rest for fuck sake. If slo-mo Spence shows up vs Tszyu he's losing that one too. Why don't we go with Crawford vs Tsyzu/Fundora winner, and then Spence vs Madrimov. Winner fights winner.
Click to expand...
I think it depends on how realistic Bud’s asking price is … Tszyu‘s manager confirms that they are willing to vacate the WBO ( who PBC don’t have a good relationship with) and defend the WBC vs Spence if they win vs Fundora … also on the Pre-show Amazon behind the scenes video - Tszyu does mention Spence … so I can see this scenario happening … Tszyu/Fundora winner vs Spence is an in house fight …



 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

TankAbbott4Eva
Terence Crawford vs Tim Tszyu?
Replies
16
Views
889
Hagler
Hagler

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,234,873
Messages
55,313,526
Members
174,733
Latest member
Bob Gnuheart

Share this page

Back
Top