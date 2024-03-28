Nova44 said: Just rest for fuck sake. If slo-mo Spence shows up vs Tszyu he's losing that one too. Why don't we go with Crawford vs Tsyzu/Fundora winner, and then Spence vs Madrimov. Winner fights winner. Click to expand...

I think it depends on how realistic Bud’s asking price is … Tszyu‘s manager confirms that they are willing to vacate the WBO ( who PBC don’t have a good relationship with) and defend the WBC vs Spence if they win vs Fundora … also on the Pre-show Amazon behind the scenes video - Tszyu does mention Spence … so I can see this scenario happening … Tszyu/Fundora winner vs Spence is an in house fight …