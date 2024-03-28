I think it depends on how realistic Bud’s asking price is … Tszyu‘s manager confirms that they are willing to vacate the WBO ( who PBC don’t have a good relationship with) and defend the WBC vs Spence if they win vs Fundora … also on the Pre-show Amazon behind the scenes video - Tszyu does mention Spence … so I can see this scenario happening … Tszyu/Fundora winner vs Spence is an in house fight …Just rest for fuck sake. If slo-mo Spence shows up vs Tszyu he's losing that one too. Why don't we go with Crawford vs Tsyzu/Fundora winner, and then Spence vs Madrimov. Winner fights winner.
He is facing Fundora on Saturday ….from thurman to fundora to spence.
Keyboard WarriorThis Ray Jackson guy gets under way too many professionals skin.
Charlo busted his hand and now he's out for awhile due to being a piece of garbage.Two guys who got stopped in devastating fashion in their last fights? Tim Tszyu really setting the world on fire here.
100% keyboard warrior but I've seen him get into actual arguments with Crawford more than once. Several of these guys take time to argue with a guy who just has bad opinions and no real contribution to any boxing discourseKeyboard Warrior
100%I have no idea why people are exegerating and saying Spence looks terrible.
He looks healthy & doesn't look drunk or high like he normally does when attending big fights.
Plus he's obviously not fighting at 47 anymore so of course he's going to look fuller. Even more so recovering from a major surgery.