Social Tim Kennedy, trained SF Sniper, sounds off on the Trump shooting

SSgt Dickweed

SSgt Dickweed

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
Apr 30, 2015
Messages
13,021
Reaction score
11,643
Lots of conflicting information. It’s premature to pass judgment about incompetence or negligence. I will be the first to throw stone when it comes to the protection of a presidential nominee. I will wait for all of the facts to come in. How did the shooter even get on the roof? I’ve been at several events for Trump and there is no way you can get anything going that close to him. My first advanced team mission as a sniper was for President Obama in Haiti. This is not standard operating procedures.
I measured it on OnX 150.1 yards. Is this complete negligence and incompetence or was intentional?



edit - The IG vid seemed to be cutoff, I'll update when I find the rest.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,242,769
Messages
55,852,552
Members
174,966
Latest member
Tim_Seraphim

Share this page

Back
Top