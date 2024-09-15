Tigerbelly best episode

lakersfan45
Was not expecting this from Kumail but this is one of the best tigerbelly/ comedy podcasts I’ve ever seen
pretty mid podcast imo
but he ones with he schuab drama were a bit interesting just to see schuab look like a fool
if the fool thinks he's cool than it's a rule of the internet that exposing them to be a tool is in fact coolMaking a fool look like an even bigger fool is cool?
if the fool thinks he's cool than it's a rule of the internet that exposing them to be a tool is in fact cool
Are you sure you have the right guy? He's been with the same woman for 17 years. Never divorced. And the reason it might have come up is because he just did a critically acclaimed movie with her that she co-wrote with him that was based on their real-life relationship, The Big Sick. It got an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Screenplay, and it was the first feautre film screenplay for both of them.Why is he a person of interest? I remember chancing upon an episode and it was all about his love life and how he had broken up with his gf or wife or whatver. I'm like who the fook are you? Lol..seems like some needy liberal exhibitionist. Fuck off!
I was just assumed that since Kumail was the one highlighted by the TS this was the person we were discussing.I think that he's talking about Bobby? Or maybe not? lol
Yeah Bobby lolI think that he's talking about Bobby? Or maybe not? lol
Shocking how far he's stretched the super dumb asian stereotype, MadTv was a long fucking time ago. Stunned he's still in 'entertainment' and not bagging groceries or pushing daisies.Nothing with Bobby Lee is ever good or funny.