Media Throwback Tuesday - Mirko Crocop Vs Wanderlei Silva 1

AstralPanda

AstralPanda

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Jul 18, 2023
Messages
2,997
Reaction score
4,614


This was a scary, primal version of wand. Not like the second time he fought him where he lost a chunk of his confidence and aura.

People remember the second fight where Mirko smoked him but forget that Wand gave him hell the first time they fought.

Screenshot_20250107_222157_YouTube.jpg
 
Last edited:
Most people don’t know that CroCop only signed to fight Wand on the condition that if there wasn’t a knockout it would be declared a draw and Wand accepted then took the fight to CroCop ( arguably two weight divisions above ) standing.

Wand would have got the nod if it went to the judges.

@HHJ

From :

www.pridefightingchampionshipstribute.com

Wanderlei Silva vs. Mirko "Cro Cop" Filopović - (1st Fight)

This is a badass fight between two badasses. Two legends of MMA both in their prime. Wanderlei Silva was Pride middleweight champion (205lbs) and already earned...
www.pridefightingchampionshipstribute.com

“The fight would be fought under normal Pride rules except for three special rules being if the fight is on the ground and goes to the ropes the fighters are restarted at stand-up; it will be five 3-minute rounds instead of the normal Pride rounds; and if the fight goes the distance it is an automatic draw, there are no judges (that’s lame!). This was something K-1 negotiated in Cro Cop’s contract to make him feel more comfortable transitioning to MMA from K-1 (also to not make K-1 look bad)”
 
Last edited:
These were the rules but ultimately I don't know who it was that made them.

I don't remember hearing if Mirko had himself insisted upon them or not but maybe he did. We heard about the Gracies doing that in some of their Pride fights. A throwback occuring in transitional era of nhb to mma
 
*Plays Pride music* <5>
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

sandokan83
Rewatch UFC 132 Wanderlei Silva vs Chris Leben
2 3 4
Replies
65
Views
2K
HP_Nut
H
Ludwig von Mises
BANGER: Revisiting Wand vs Hunt
2
Replies
35
Views
1K
Hellowhosthat
Hellowhosthat

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,255,935
Messages
56,748,693
Members
175,385
Latest member
johnmst

Share this page

Back
Top