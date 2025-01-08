Wanderlei Silva vs. Mirko "Cro Cop" Filopović - (1st Fight) This is a badass fight between two badasses. Two legends of MMA both in their prime. Wanderlei Silva was Pride middleweight champion (205lbs) and already earned...

Most people don’t know that CroCop only signed to fight Wand on the condition that if there wasn’t a knockout it would be declared a draw and Wand accepted then took the fight to CroCop ( arguably two weight divisions above ) standing.Wand would have got the nod if it went to the judges.From :“The fight would be fought under normal Pride rules except for three special rules being if the fight is on the ground and goes to the ropes the fighters are restarted at stand-up; it will be five 3-minute rounds instead of the normal Pride rounds; and if the fight goes the distance it is an automatic draw, there are no judges (that’s lame!). This was something K-1 negotiated in Cro Cop’s contract to make him feel more comfortable transitioning to MMA from K-1 (also to not make K-1 look bad)”