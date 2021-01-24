Throwback Schaub: Conor is quicker, more powerful than Canelo

1wKt5b0.jpg


Canelo
insta.0.gif
 
Brendan and Rogan also said McGregor hits harder than Manny Pacquiao which isn't entirely wrong, he hits harder because he is much bigger.
 
I, for one, am utterly shocked that judging fights solely off sexuality is not the most accurate way to assess who will win a fight.
 
TidWell said:
Brendan and Rogan also said McGregor hits harder than Manny Pacquiao which isn't entirely wrong, he hits harder because he is much bigger.
Click to expand...
pretty sure Pac still hits harder.. Conor wants a boxing match with Pac. If a serious Pac comes in, it's lights out..
 
TidWell said:
Brendan and Rogan also said McGregor hits harder than Manny Pacquiao which isn't entirely wrong, he hits harder because he is much bigger.
Click to expand...
Still entirely wrong, Pacman hit a lot harder than him.
 
Idk about all that but man....

Canelo sure doesn't wana see Iron Michael Chandler
 
It's shit like this that makes people resent the whole Mystic Mac™ brand, and as a consequence, Conor himself. I'd rather have the ghost of Idi Amin in my proverbial corner than Brendan Schaub. What a baboon.
 
