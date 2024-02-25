Media Throwback: Ariel verbally sons Strickland

You got the juice now Ariel

giphy.gif
 
A lesser man would have gotten diarrhea
 
I miss Ariel as UFC’s main journalist. Nina drama is a less attractive, less pressing, shill version of Ariel hence her nickname Female Helwani.
 
KillerIsBack V2 said:
Sean should refer to him as Father Halwani from now on. Look how he’s fake checking his phone like he’s scolded by the school teacher after getting in trouble…

Sean loved every second of that. He loved the fact that Ariel stood up for himself and put him in his place. That's the sort of thing he looks for and invites.
 
sonofjay817 said:
Sean loved every second of that. He loved the fact that Ariel stood up for himself and put him in his place. That's the sort of thing he looks for and invites.
I don't think so. When DDP stood up to him, he went on to a podcast to cry about his feelings and how much it had hurt him hearing that.

He is a bully, they don't like people standing up to them. Bullies chicken out when that happens. Not that Sean is "afraid" of Ariel, DDP or anyone. But bullies never like when people stand up to them.
 
Greg House said:
I don't think so. When DDP stood up to him, he went on to a podcast to cry about his feelings and how much it had hurt him hearing that.

He is a bully, they don't like people standing up to them. Bullies chicken out when that happens. Not that Sean is "afraid" of Ariel, DDP or anyone. But bullies never like when people stand up to them.
You could be right, but I'm not sure the DDP example is a relevant one because there were obviously other issues in play in the situation that made Sean react the way he did other than just the fact that Duplessis stood up to him. The whole 'being abused' thing as a child was probably the most sensitive nerve he could have touched in Sean.
 
Tore that ass up on the mic. In Strickland’s defense, he was in the 4th grade when Ariel started covering the sport so he still relatively new at this side of the sport.
 
Ariel can only verbally son people.. his own kids probably dominate him physically.
He is one of the weakest human beings out there.

Corrado Soprano said:
I miss Ariel as UFC’s main journalist. Nina drama is a less attractive, less pressing, shill version of Ariel hence her nickname Female Helwani.
TBH Ariel is more feminine than Nina.
 
Ariel turned into a pseudo tough guy for shtick at some point. I get douche chills every time he tries to mask his lack of charisma with that shtick.
 
I don't think I would 2001 was "on the front lines" of fighting for the sport. MMA was on its upward trajectory after the dark years of 97-99. It was sanctioned in Atlantic City on September 30, 2000 and Zuffa purchased the UFC two months later. Maybe I am being a bit pedantic or petty here, but that seems like an early bandwagon jumper, not some person desperately fighting for the sport. That label can placed on UFC personnel Jeff Blatnick, John McCarthy, Joe Silva, and John Peretti. Hell, I think PRIDE was also assisting with the international body.

Ariel at a college radio station is not talking to politicians and the people that would be most opposed to the sport, older and religious people. Younger people (basically men) have always been drawn to MMA. If he said he was a pioneer of MMA journalism, sure, I can go with that. I don't what set him off, but it seems like he is riding his own bologna pony.
 
