I don't think I would 2001 was "on the front lines" of fighting for the sport. MMA was on its upward trajectory after the dark years of 97-99. It was sanctioned in Atlantic City on September 30, 2000 and Zuffa purchased the UFC two months later. Maybe I am being a bit pedantic or petty here, but that seems like an early bandwagon jumper, not some person desperately fighting for the sport. That label can placed on UFC personnel Jeff Blatnick, John McCarthy, Joe Silva, and John Peretti. Hell, I think PRIDE was also assisting with the international body.



Ariel at a college radio station is not talking to politicians and the people that would be most opposed to the sport, older and religious people. Younger people (basically men) have always been drawn to MMA. If he said he was a pioneer of MMA journalism, sure, I can go with that. I don't what set him off, but it seems like he is riding his own bologna pony.