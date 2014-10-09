  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Three fights added to One FC 23: Battle of Rions

eseseses681

http://mmajunkie.com/2014/10/one-fc-23-battle-of-lions-takes-shape-with-three-new-bouts

With three new matchups, the lineup is taking shape for next month&#8217;s &#8220;ONE FC 23: Battle of Lions&#8221; event.

Officials today announced a trio of matchups, including featherweights Cary Bullos (7-1) vs. Major Overall.

ONE FC 23 takes place Nov. 7 at Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore. The card streams in North America as an online pay-per-view.

Bullos, a URCC Visayas bantamweight champion, makes his promotional debut. The 31-year-old Filipino fighter has posted seven stoppages in seven career wins, including five in the first round. He most recently scored a 39-second TKO victory over Hideo Morikawa (6-3) in January.

He now meets Overall, an American who&#8217;s posted three consecutive victories. With four submissions in his first four career wins, he recently fought in May at ONE FC 16 and picked up his first knockout victory, which came over Bruno Pucci (3-1) via a punch and soccer kick.

Other additions include featherweights Amir Khan (1-1) vs. Waqar Umar (3-1) and atomweights Kirstie Gannaway (0-0) vs. Adek Omar (0-0).
So, here's the card so far (more fights to come):

Inaugural 185-pound title bout:
Leandro Ataides (7-0, Evolve MMA prospect, six-straight finishes) vs. Igor Svirid (9-1, 6-0 in 2014, Absolute Fighting Championship 185-pound Grand Prix winner and Altay MMA 185-pound one-night tournament winner)

170:
Bakhtiyar Abbasov (12-3, 92% finishing rate) vs. Luis Santos (60-9, Bellator tournament semi-finalist, 6-0 since 2013 with six finishes, five of which are knockouts)

170:
Dwayne Hinds (10-0, 90% finishing rate) vs. Warren de Reuck (6-0, 100% finishing rate)

185 (unofficial title implications):
Tatsuya Mizuno (12-10, Dream/Pancrase/K-1/M-1/One FC veteran, 92% finishing rate) vs. Aung La N Sang (16-9, 100% finishing rate)

145:
Cary Bullos (7-1, URCC 139-pound champion, 100% finishing rate) vs. Major Overall (5-1, 100% finishing rate)

145:
Amir Khan (1-1, Evolve MMA prospect) vs. Waqar Umar (3-1, three submissions)

Women's 105:
Kirstie Gannaway (debut, Evolve MMA instructor) vs. Adek Omar (debut, 1-0 in amateur fights)



Here's a gif from Overall's last fight:

major-overall-one-fc-16.gif
 
Always enjoy watching Mizuno fight.
 
interested in main event cause of Leandro, then Sapo and Hinds I hear people talk about.
 
Needz more Jake Butler and Chi Lewis Parry.
 
Another good card with fights that will be high on the entertainment factor. Expect a lot of finishes. A great lead in to there December card in Manila, which will probably feature most of their big stars.
 
Rooting for Ataides, the guy is a beast
 
I see what you did there.
 
that's actually a pretty strong card. sapo vs abbasov is awesome, and sapo is a solid fight for askren.
 
melvinj0 said:
Always enjoy watching Mizuno fight.
Rich Franklin needs to pick better match ups for the main fighters; for example Lessei verses Kouyate in tonight’s fight they had a fighter “Kouyate” 47 fight win with 94% finish rate against Lessei with 7 and 1 fight record; it sucks when you have a major prospect like Lessei you need to build him up with people that are closer to his skill set to where you can make him a worldwide phenomenon right now; they just blew it by putting him in the ring with somebody at a higher skill level, which kills the fan following
 
