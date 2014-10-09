Three fights added to One FC 23: Battle of Rions

eseseses681
http://mmajunkie.com/2014/10/one-fc-23-battle-of-lions-takes-shape-with-three-new-bouts
So, here's the card so far (more fights to come):
Inaugural 185-pound title bout:
Leandro Ataides (7-0, Evolve MMA prospect, six-straight finishes) vs. Igor Svirid (9-1, 6-0 in 2014, Absolute Fighting Championship 185-pound Grand Prix winner and Altay MMA 185-pound one-night tournament winner)
170:
Bakhtiyar Abbasov (12-3, 92% finishing rate) vs. Luis Santos (60-9, Bellator tournament semi-finalist, 6-0 since 2013 with six finishes, five of which are knockouts)
170:
Dwayne Hinds (10-0, 90% finishing rate) vs. Warren de Reuck (6-0, 100% finishing rate)
185 (unofficial title implications):
Tatsuya Mizuno (12-10, Dream/Pancrase/K-1/M-1/One FC veteran, 92% finishing rate) vs. Aung La N Sang (16-9, 100% finishing rate)
145:
Cary Bullos (7-1, URCC 139-pound champion, 100% finishing rate) vs. Major Overall (5-1, 100% finishing rate)
145:
Amir Khan (1-1, Evolve MMA prospect) vs. Waqar Umar (3-1, three submissions)
Women's 105:
Kirstie Gannaway (debut, Evolve MMA instructor) vs. Adek Omar (debut, 1-0 in amateur fights)
Here's a gif from Overall's last fight:
With three new matchups, the lineup is taking shape for next month’s “ONE FC 23: Battle of Lions” event.
Officials today announced a trio of matchups, including featherweights Cary Bullos (7-1) vs. Major Overall.
ONE FC 23 takes place Nov. 7 at Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore. The card streams in North America as an online pay-per-view.
Bullos, a URCC Visayas bantamweight champion, makes his promotional debut. The 31-year-old Filipino fighter has posted seven stoppages in seven career wins, including five in the first round. He most recently scored a 39-second TKO victory over Hideo Morikawa (6-3) in January.
He now meets Overall, an American who’s posted three consecutive victories. With four submissions in his first four career wins, he recently fought in May at ONE FC 16 and picked up his first knockout victory, which came over Bruno Pucci (3-1) via a punch and soccer kick.
Other additions include featherweights Amir Khan (1-1) vs. Waqar Umar (3-1) and atomweights Kirstie Gannaway (0-0) vs. Adek Omar (0-0).
Here's a gif from Overall's last fight: