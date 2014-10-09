Three fights added to One FC 23: Battle of Rions

With three new matchups, the lineup is taking shape for next month’s “ONE FC 23: Battle of Lions” event.



Officials today announced a trio of matchups, including featherweights Cary Bullos (7-1) vs. Major Overall.



ONE FC 23 takes place Nov. 7 at Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore. The card streams in North America as an online pay-per-view.



Bullos, a URCC Visayas bantamweight champion, makes his promotional debut. The 31-year-old Filipino fighter has posted seven stoppages in seven career wins, including five in the first round. He most recently scored a 39-second TKO victory over Hideo Morikawa (6-3) in January.



He now meets Overall, an American who’s posted three consecutive victories. With four submissions in his first four career wins, he recently fought in May at ONE FC 16 and picked up his first knockout victory, which came over Bruno Pucci (3-1) via a punch and soccer kick.



Other additions include featherweights Amir Khan (1-1) vs. Waqar Umar (3-1) and atomweights Kirstie Gannaway (0-0) vs. Adek Omar (0-0).