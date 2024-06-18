  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Opinion Thoughts on this from 10 years ago?

He was definitely negligent but do you believe he intentionally killed his son? If he wanted his son dead I'm sure there are other ways of dealing with it, right? I'm not forgiving him because holy shit what a terrible thing to do but does the guilt he must feel every minute of every day deserve a life sentence?
abcnews.go.com

Georgia father freed from prison 10 years after his toddler died in hot car

Jail and prison records show that a father has been released from prison 10 years after his toddler died in a hot car, a case that made global headlines after prosecutors accused him of murder
abcnews.go.com
 
Remember that case well, cant believe its been 10 years already, geez Louise
 
I’ve been on 2 dead kid calls in my career. A drowning and a fucking doper who got high on fucking heroin and rolled over and smothered his infant son. Both dads killed their kids via negligence.

Fuck that dude he should have rotted in prison.
 
Ah man, didn't read the link cause I don't want to, horrific decision to release this fucktard.
 
I always thought the dad looked like he was on the spectrum. ROW DAMN TAD PAWL

sZRWxLG.jpeg
 
