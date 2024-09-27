thoughts on this (bonus at work)

What are your thoughts on this sherdog... (this isnt about me just fyi)



so you work for a company. At no point during the hiring process (or at any other point) is an annual financial bonus discussed as being official or is it made clear that it should be expected. However, 7 years with the company and all 7 years on the same specific date, you are given a large bonus that only increases year after year starting at around 10% of your annual salary to around 40% of your salary by year 7. There is no indicators that the company is struggling or that your performance is of concern. And then year 8, no bonus. No talks about it. Just nothing. Of course you cant really mention it. You get along great with the company owner who you see daily and he treats you amazing and youve always just been grateful to get the bonus to begin with. It was never part of an agreed salary package. But when you go 7 for 7 years of getting it and it only increases to the point where its not even just a nice little perk but a substantial portion of your salary, the owner has kind of trained you to expect it. I mean there is nothing that can be done, but its kind of a bitter and demoralizing experience that is obviously going to sit in the back of your head for long time.