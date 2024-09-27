thoughts on this (bonus at work)

What are your thoughts on this sherdog... (this isnt about me just fyi)

so you work for a company. At no point during the hiring process (or at any other point) is an annual financial bonus discussed as being official or is it made clear that it should be expected. However, 7 years with the company and all 7 years on the same specific date, you are given a large bonus that only increases year after year starting at around 10% of your annual salary to around 40% of your salary by year 7. There is no indicators that the company is struggling or that your performance is of concern. And then year 8, no bonus. No talks about it. Just nothing. Of course you cant really mention it. You get along great with the company owner who you see daily and he treats you amazing and youve always just been grateful to get the bonus to begin with. It was never part of an agreed salary package. But when you go 7 for 7 years of getting it and it only increases to the point where its not even just a nice little perk but a substantial portion of your salary, the owner has kind of trained you to expect it. I mean there is nothing that can be done, but its kind of a bitter and demoralizing experience that is obviously going to sit in the back of your head for long time.
 
dude you have to ask the question about this and why it is suddenly not being granted, like you say it has unavoidably become part of your financial expectation s ( i was *sort of* on the other side of this as an employer once)

also. I don't know what country you are in but from a HR perspective, there are some things that, if repeated over years by an employer, can be considered 'custom and practise'

ask the man why, though, for sure. it doesn't mean you're being an asshole about it.
 
i agree. Its not me in this scenario, its my wife. She doesnt want to damage the relationship and knows she doesnt have the right to ask for something that was always a gift. Fortunately we are great financially, but it does mess with her head.

I need to add further important context. The ownership of the company changed hands little over year ago so the new owner has only overseen 1 (the most recent) bonus. However the new owner has been there all 7 years as the right hand man and second in charge and has been aware of the bonuses the whole time before taking over the company and didnt hesitate to give it out last year.
 
were all other employees getting the bonus?
 
not sure, its a small office with most of the staff being remote workers. Only aware of 1 other high ranking employee who was getting the annual bonus but not sure if they got it this year or not
 
in terms of 'custom and practise' i have a client who has an employee who is an alcoholic, a proper lowbottom fucked up alkie, and when this guy came in to work drunk and was sent home 'sick' he would be paid for the time off, actually this employer pays all employees for their sick days (sucker)

he finally got tired of the drunk and took legal advice about firing his ass, and from a HR/employment law perspective, he was told as he had already got a long-established pattern of paying the drunk to be drunk or the sick to be sick, he couldn't then do a 180 and now he was losing patience with the drunk no longer pay him for the drunk/'sick' days or even fire him for being a drunk...because 'custom and practise' had been established that merely being a drunk fuck wasn't behaviour he would be censured or even lose money for.

anyway may be worth looking into that, I feel if they weren't going to pay the bonus it should at least have been talked through with your wife
 
im holding out hope that while the bonus has always been handed out in august in the past, the new owner wants to transition it to a christmas bonus. If not, oh well. It does make me think of the human physique and how we go from appreciating things to expecting them.
 
i agree that the communication is the part that would be most appreciated.
 
