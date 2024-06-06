  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) We may experience a temporary downtime. Thanks for the patience.

Thoughts on Stephen King???

StewDogg11

StewDogg11

Red Belt
@red
Joined
Dec 2, 2009
Messages
9,640
Reaction score
7,217
After not being a regular reader for probably 20 years I’ve picked it back up recently which includes a lot of King books. And while I think he’s a great writer in many aspects I think I’m done with him. He’s obviously got an obsession with torturing & killing animals and/or rape (often times involving children) that he shoehorns into every single book of his that I’ve read. There’s no way this guy hasn’t killed a puppy for enjoyment at the very least.
 
When I found out he was a liberal scumbag i lost respect for him. I like a few of his books and movies though.
 
He was the first non-kiddie book I read, at the behest of my grandmother. Dont care about his personal beliefs. I love his works. I think I’ve read about 35-40 or so of
his works, and I didn’t really hate any besides a few. Like “Cell” and “From a Buick 8”.

I get he is long-winded, and cannot wrap up a story to save his life. I do. Still, I have a soft spot for him, and always will.
 
Copper Burner said:
When I found out he was a liberal scumbag i lost respect for him. I like a few of his books and movies though.
Click to expand...

Yeah what’d you expect he’s a nerdy looking former college professor from Maine. Him almost gleefully writing about a dude burning cats alive in ovens and adopting dogs from the pound to kill them so descriptively makes it seem like it’s something he may have actually done before haha.
 
StewDogg11 said:
Yeah what’d you expect he’s a nerdy looking former college professor from Maine. Him almost gleefully writing about a dude burning cats alive in ovens and adopting dogs from the pound to kill them so descriptively makes it seem like it’s something he may have actually done before haha.
Click to expand...
Do you listen to rap, or metal? Many of them have much worse content, and most are actually soft as cotton. It’s just artful and intriguing, and some may harbor weird desires or fantasies, and they exaggerate to release those oddities in a cathartic, and harmless manner.

We have all at least said some far out crap. This just seems more important because it is written down. My 2 cents at least
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,239,774
Messages
55,649,162
Members
174,872
Latest member
arsalaanx

Share this page

Back
Top