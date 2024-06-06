Thoughts on Stephen King???

StewDogg11 said: Yeah what’d you expect he’s a nerdy looking former college professor from Maine. Him almost gleefully writing about a dude burning cats alive in ovens and adopting dogs from the pound to kill them so descriptively makes it seem like it’s something he may have actually done before haha. Click to expand...

Do you listen to rap, or metal? Many of them have much worse content, and most are actually soft as cotton. It’s just artful and intriguing, and some may harbor weird desires or fantasies, and they exaggerate to release those oddities in a cathartic, and harmless manner.We have all at least said some far out crap. This just seems more important because it is written down. My 2 cents at least