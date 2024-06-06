Thoughts on Stephen King???

StewDogg11
After not being a regular reader for probably 20 years I’ve picked it back up recently which includes a lot of King books. And while I think he’s a great writer in many aspects I think I’m done with him. He’s obviously got an obsession with torturing & killing animals and/or rape (often times involving children) that he shoehorns into every single book of his that I’ve read. There’s no way this guy hasn’t killed a puppy for enjoyment at the very least.