Thoughts about injuries

So there is a guy I train with that has really good wrestling. He has an excellent base and is really good at staying on his feet and keeping top position.



The issue I have with him is that he stubbornly stays on top. If you get him on his back he starts spazzing a like crazy, well not spazzing but he seems to panic and moves fast to get back on top. I don't have a problem with that.



The problem I have is I injured him a few days ago. He was standing like he always does so I stand up clinch him and go for an ankle pick. He immediately sprawls out and gets to combat base. I still have the ankle and start driving my forehead and then shoulder into his knee so he will fall back. People usually fall back due to the pressure on the knee. I've done this many times on other people and they fall back and try and pull guard or something like that. I start passing at that point as I have one leg pinned to the ground and I start a knee slide pass.



Well this guy refuses to fall backward and actually turns his knee to try and relieve the pressure I guess. Well I hear a sick tearing sound coming from his knee. He continues rolling. I can't get him down with that shoulder drive because of the way he has moved his body. Since he didn't fall back and is stubbornly staying on top I keep pushing. Somehow he gets his leg out then starts taking my back and then the round ends.



So he stands up and is limping around the mat now holding onto his knee. I know I would have fell backwards in that situation. I feel bad. I think that his injury is worse than what he is telling me. But don't you think he should have at least tried to work his guard a little bit. He hates it when I'm working top game and it seems to me his goal is to win at all costs. I don't think it's worth it to destroy your body because you refuse to be on your back. Should I have backed down? Or was he just completely wrong. My coach told me he fucked himself and not to feel bad. I just keep hearing that sick tearing sound. By the way I like this guy and we get along. So I have mixed feelings about this.