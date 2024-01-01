Historic Moment: UFC 205, held on November 12, 2016, was a historic event as it marked the first timea UFC card was hosted in New York City. The significance of being part of this historic moment elevated the importance of McGregor's entrance Two-Belt Champ Ambition: At UFC 205, Conor McGregor had the opportunity to become the first fighter in UFC history to hold titles in two weight classes simultaneously. His walkout symbolized the pursuit of this historic accomplishment, adding an extra layer of intensity and significance. Musical choice: "I get money" by 50 cent had a lot of context involved. The lyrics talk about New York, money making, a newborn son and a drink franchise. All of which were current themes of McGregor's life at the time: "Money, money I got, money, money I got (I run New York) .. I took quarter water sold it in bottles for 2 bucks

Coca-Cola came and bought it for billions, what the fuck?.

Have a baby by me baby, be a millionaireI write the check before the baby comes, who the fuck cares?

I'm stanky rich, I'mma die trying to spend this shit"

Here's why:Conor McGregor's walkout at UFC 205 undeniably stands out as one of the most legendary entrances in MMA history, and several factors contribute to its iconic status.: The venue itself plays a crucial role in the legendary status of McGregor's walkout. Madison Square Garden is a historic and iconic arena, known as the "Mecca of Combat Sports." Walking out in front of such a prestigious crowd adds to the mystique of the moment.Conor McGregor's walkout at UFC 205 was the perfect storm of historical significance, personal achievement, cultural impact, and theatrical flair. It wasn't just a walk to the cage; it was a spectacle that transcended the sport and etched itself into the annals of MMA history as one of the most legendary entrances ever.The fight itself at UFC 205 between Conor McGregor and Eddie Alvarez was nothing short of a seismic spectacle, a cataclysmic clash that defied the very laws of combat sports. McGregor's hyperbolic mastery inside the Octagon that night transcended mere victory; it was an otherworldly manifestation of combat prowess, a display of skill that bordered on the mythical.In the realm of hyperbole, one might liken McGregor's performance to a symphony of destruction, where every strike was a note of absolute precision, resonating through Madison Square Garden like a thunderous concerto. Alvarez, a seasoned champion, found himself ensnared in a vortex of unparalleled aggression and strategic brilliance, a maelstrom from which there was no escape.It was as if McGregor had harnessed the very essence of a martial arts deity, choreographing a ballet of violence that left the audience spellbound. The Irishman's left hand, a mythical cudgel, seemed to possess the power to rewrite the laws of physics with every devastating connection. Each takedown defense, each evasive maneuver, was a brushstroke on the canvas of combat, painting a masterpiece of domination. By the way, I thought Eddie would win via superior grappling & conditioning, but Conor proved me to be very wrong.