This is the worst era in UFC HW history

If you actually watched the sport. You'd know that old guys like Overeem, werdum, JDS, hunt stayed top 5 HWs well into their 40s bc no new guys came around.



Guys like senior citizen werdum were beating current top 10 Tybura. Old man Kongo was beating top 5 HW Volkov. 44 year mark hunt was beating Derrick Lewis. 4-4 in the ufc Walt Harris was beating current top 10 Spivac then going on to lose to 43 year old overeem.



All these current HWs were given names to put them over, lost. Had to wait for them to retire, then became top 10.



Worst HW era ever.