This is the best way to heat up leftover pizza

I get that some of you are disgusting pigs that will just leave pizza out all night and then eat it at room temp the next day.Slightly better are those heathens that at least put it in the fridge, then eat it cold later. I've done this, though I'm not proud of it.Then we have the uncultured swine that microwave their pizza and make it all chewy and soggy.Then we have the fine upstanding gentlemen who reheat it in the oven, a toaster oven, or a frying pan.The oven is certainly wasteful in terms of energy, and it heats up your house in the summer so not always the best idea.The frying pan is ok, but it takes a long time. Don't put a lid on it either, it will trap the moisture and come out looking microwaved. The other downside is that the crust can get burned while you're waiting for the cheese to melt.This leaves the toaster oven. Perfect from an energy standpoint, doesn't trap moisture, cooks the second fastest, next to microwaving, and your pizza comes out crispy with a golden crust on the cheese. Occasionally, it can come out superior to the night before.