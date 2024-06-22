This guy was confused when i asked him what grandad he was talking about.

I was talking to this guy I kinda know from around town and the concept of grandad's came up. He started talking about how his was some sort of crazy war hero and a badass back in the day yadda yada.



I then asked "what did your other grandad do?" And he looked at me like I was speaking jibbrish. He says "I just told you about my grandad".



I said "yeah I know but what about your other one?". Same reaction. I then just shifted the conversation to something else and figured I hit some roadblock in his brain with that question.



But later I was thinking about it and said whoa I think this dude might be inbred. Or he never met his other grandad while also being so dumb that he never considered he had another one.



I mean honestly I never thought he looked inbred and he seems normal. He works as a security gaurd somewhere and used to train boxing. But after this I started seeing it in his features? I think. Hard to say if this situation is influencing how I perceive him.





Should I push further and see if he is inbred or just ignore it and move on with my life? I guess there is nothing wrong with being inbred but I'm kinda invested now.