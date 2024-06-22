  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

This guy was confused when i asked him what grandad he was talking about.

Steel Belt
Jun 10, 2016
29,095
19,127
I was talking to this guy I kinda know from around town and the concept of grandad's came up. He started talking about how his was some sort of crazy war hero and a badass back in the day yadda yada.

I then asked "what did your other grandad do?" And he looked at me like I was speaking jibbrish. He says "I just told you about my grandad".

I said "yeah I know but what about your other one?". Same reaction. I then just shifted the conversation to something else and figured I hit some roadblock in his brain with that question.

But later I was thinking about it and said whoa I think this dude might be inbred. Or he never met his other grandad while also being so dumb that he never considered he had another one.

I mean honestly I never thought he looked inbred and he seems normal. He works as a security gaurd somewhere and used to train boxing. But after this I started seeing it in his features? I think. Hard to say if this situation is influencing how I perceive him.


Should I push further and see if he is inbred or just ignore it and move on with my life? I guess there is nothing wrong with being inbred but I'm kinda invested now.
 
Definitely pursue it and post his pic here so all the Sherdogs can give their professional diagnosis.
 
Do you live somewhere where it is likely his parents are first cousins?
 
