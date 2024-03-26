This guy needs to have his own movie!!!

Bro, this dude is like the real life Ah Sahm with few difference. Lau Bun came to the country:- To establish herbalist business, massage therapist and healer. He was a master of Choy Li Fut- Got in fight with immigration officer and took out four cops and escaped by jumping around building- He was on the run and then had to make a deal with Hop Sing Tong as a bodyguard for protection and enforcer and Kung Fu teacher-Taught and only took on Chinese students and came in conflict with Bruce Lee