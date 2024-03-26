This guy needs to have his own movie!!!

Bro, this dude is like the real life Ah Sahm with few difference. Lau Bun came to the country:




- To establish herbalist business, massage therapist and healer. He was a master of Choy Li Fut


- Got in fight with immigration officer and took out four cops and escaped by jumping around building



- He was on the run and then had to make a deal with Hop Sing Tong as a bodyguard for protection and enforcer and Kung Fu teacher



-Taught and only took on Chinese students and came in conflict with Bruce Lee





LauBun.jpg
 
-Taught and only took on Chinese students and came in conflict with Bruce Lee.

Makes sense that this was where his timeline ends…

Rip.
 
That was the appetizer, here comes the main course:Screenshot_26-3-2024_17635_www.youtube.com.jpeg
 
