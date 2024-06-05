  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) We may experience a temporary downtime. Thanks for the patience.

This guy figured out what the whole Giza pyramid complex was used for

Wilmer Digreux

Wilmer Digreux

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Sep 17, 2023
Messages
854
Reaction score
1,589
They were chemical reactors that used electrical fields as a catalyst. And it was a self-sustaining system. The electric fields they utilized were from lightning striking the tops of the pyramids. The lightning was produced from storms the pyramids themselves created.

He goes into excrutiating detail about all of this, but basically he lays out the evidence of certain acid residue found in the structures. The chemical reactions produced a lot of thermal heat runoff. This heat went through a chamber at the base of the pyramid, flowing up the side and over the top. There was relatively cooler ambient air flowing up and over the top of the opposite pyramid face...and mixing the hot and cooler air made cumulonimbus clouds (thunderstorms). the angles of the pyramid faces are ideal for air flows to create thunderstorms. So lightning struck the pyramids and catalyzed the different chemicals that were inside and he goes into all the possible uses for those specific chemicals. He also says Egypt used to be known in ancient times as the Land of Kem. He says this is where the term "chemistry" came from. So he wrote a book called Land of Chem detailing all this.









So there ya go. That's what the pyramids were. now you know. ;)
 
It was to power the vast empire of the Kvolcom.
I can dig it.
 
Balding white guy with a Mohawk? I’m just gonna assume his theory is bs.
 
IIRC, Nicholas Tesla also felt Pyramids involved electricity, but didn't understand how.
 
The guy says Egypt was known for chemical production back then. He brings up Egyptian Blue paint, which took some chemistry skill to make.

en.wikipedia.org

Egyptian blue - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org



Several experiments have been carried out by scientists and archaeologists interested in analyzing the composition of Egyptian blue and the techniques used to manufacture it. It is now generally regarded as a multiphase material that was produced by heating together quartz sand, a copper compound, calcium carbonate, and a small amount of an alkali (ash from salt-tolerant, halophyte plants or natron) at temperatures ranging between 800 and 1,000 °C (1,470 and 1,830 °F) (depending on the amount of alkali used) for several hours.[13] The result is cuprorivaite or Egyptian blue, carbon dioxide, and water vapor:

Cu2CO3(OH)2 + 8 SiO2 + 2 CaCO3 → 2 CaCuSi4O10 + 3 CO2 + H2O
In its final state, Egyptian blue consists of rectangular blue crystals together with unreacted quartz and some glass. From the analysis of a number of samples from Egypt and elsewhere, the weight percentage of the materials used to obtain Egyptian blue in antiquity was determined usually to range within these amounts:[13]

To obtain theoretical cuprorivaite, where only blue crystals occur, with no excess of unreacted quartz or formation of glass, these percentages would need to be used:[13]

  • 64% silica
  • 15% calcium oxide
  • 21% copper oxide
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,239,765
Messages
55,648,683
Members
174,872
Latest member
arsalaanx

Share this page

Back
Top