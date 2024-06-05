This guy figured out what the whole Giza pyramid complex was used for

They were chemical reactors that used electrical fields as a catalyst. And it was a self-sustaining system. The electric fields they utilized were from lightning striking the tops of the pyramids. The lightning was produced from storms the pyramids themselves created.He goes into excrutiating detail about all of this, but basically he lays out the evidence of certain acid residue found in the structures. The chemical reactions produced a lot of thermal heat runoff. This heat went through a chamber at the base of the pyramid, flowing up the side and over the top. There was relatively cooler ambient air flowing up and over the top of the opposite pyramid face...and mixing the hot and cooler air made cumulonimbus clouds (thunderstorms). the angles of the pyramid faces are ideal for air flows to create thunderstorms. So lightning struck the pyramids and catalyzed the different chemicals that were inside and he goes into all the possible uses for those specific chemicals. He also says Egypt used to be known in ancient times as the Land of Kem. He says this is where the term "chemistry" came from. So he wrote a book called Land of Chem detailing all this.So there ya go. That's what the pyramids were. now you know.