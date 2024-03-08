This Google review came across my FB feed this morning

mattemate

mattemate

Black Belt
@Black
Joined
Feb 1, 2004
Messages
6,269
Reaction score
2,554
And holy shit, did it brighten my morinng.

www.google.com

Google review of Electric North Jiu Jitsu by Sarah

âââââ "The instructors at this do jo are great with the kids. The owner is not and is very angry and hostile. He is filing in for one of the instructors. He made my 5 year old girl cry when he was screaming at me in front of everyone when I confronted him after class. He also threatened to throw...
www.google.com www.google.com
 
Not sure why I enjoyed the final line so much: "Good riddance and if you want to argue with any of the above facts, I’m happy to pay for a Dexa-scan for both you and your children to show on a scientific level how metabolically sick you have made them. "
 
EndlessCritic said:
Not sure why I enjoyed the final line so much: "Good riddance and if you want to argue with any of the above facts, I’m happy to pay for a Dexa-scan for both you and your children to show on a scientific level how metabolically sick you have made them. "
Click to expand...
I about split a gut when I read that one. Also when he said she waddled out onto the mat.

What a pig!
 
"I’ve had a minimum of 5 parents thank me for throwing you out as you are always saying stupid comments from the sidelines like you actually know ANYTHING about how jiu jitsu works, and everyone was sick of your toxic know it all energy. One stated “I’ve hated those SPORT MOM KARENS for years, they’re the worst!”."
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

LeonardoBjj
Crime Coordinated ‘swatting’ effort may be behind hundreds of school shooting hoaxes
Replies
12
Views
739
aunshi189
aunshi189

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,233,330
Messages
55,205,317
Members
174,684
Latest member
mour13675

Share this page

Back
Top