Thirty six

I mean, at 36 or more you've likely been training mma for 15+ years by then. And that's if you start at 21 which is kind of a late start compared to boxers and wrestlers who are 20+ years deep by then (due to them being Olympic sports, most of the elite guys have been at it since 10-12 years old if they ever hope to compete for a medal)



29-32 are usually the prime years when you have the most 50/50 split between your athleticism and your experience level, and after that you're doing whatever you can to mitigate the loss of speed and reflexes by training/competing as intelligently as possible.



Look at Burns vs. Brady from a couple weeks ago. Burns at 38 and Brady at 31, the 7 year difference was very apparent.



Burns wasn't getting steamrolled or anything but he was getting out hustled consistently at every turn. And over the course of 25 minutes, those micro-victories by Brady added up to give him a pretty clear decision win.



Fighting (or any 1 on 1 contact sport, really)

is a young man's game