Third Kickboxing Fight

I'm writing as I watch it:

1st round

Damn, dude! That's some serious technique for only your third amateur fight, I'm honestly impressed. That's your only experience with fighting in general? You're looking levels above your opponent. I bet you spar a lot or been training for a couple years.



So... You're landed a lot of low kicks and your opponent just ate them. I know it's kickboxing, but you could have really hurt him if you would just step in and squat down with them kicks some times. I was waiting for it lol Like, not every low kick need to be thrown with the intent to cripple someone, but after landing a couple feelers if your opponent is not good at checking (nor keeping a good stance, like your opponent) kick their legs like you want to break it in half.



The knockdown was awesome haha you made him pay dearly for coming at you like that, congrats!



Now the first round is over and I have a few more things to say: fighting guys who fight like this can be hell but it can also be the best thing. This is the first time I've seen you fight but my impression is that you have the skills and abilities to make it the best thing for you (and the worst thing for him).



Against a guy like this (willing to walk forward throwing punches without worrying about defense, and as you mentioned, stronger than you) feinting, making him miss and avoiding "the fight" works wonders. When he got crazy with the pressure you went straight back until you reached the ropes and went left most of the time. When you planted your feet and fired a bomb you knocked him down. He was right there to be punished.



Other options would be to kick his leg as soon as he entered and go to your right sometimes... or just making him follow you around, making sure to change direction constantly. This would also open up more angles to destroy his leg with strong low kicks and land more significant punches.



Anyway, sorry about the wall of text, I got pretty excited watching it and thinking about chopping that leg lmao