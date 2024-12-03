Third Kickboxing Fight

Monte Moku

Monte Moku

Amateur Kickboxer
@purple
Joined
Nov 21, 2017
Messages
1,728
Reaction score
1,978
Hello! Had my third fight recently after a two year layoff. Had a lot of health issues and a lot of excuses, but no one wants to hear about all that. Here is the fight:

I am in the blue corner. My dad took a screen recording on his phone, so I apologize for the quality. Any critiques and advice are welcome!!

Some takeaways I had:
1 - I let him impose his size on me too much, other than a couple punches that kept him in check, he was mostly just blitzing into me and I didn't have too many great responses to that
2 - Defensive irresponsibility. A good number of those slips, I was dropping my hands (chin was out too). A lot of my low kicks, too. When I got tired, the hands dropped when I punched. A lot of laziness in my defense.
3 - Once the punches started working for me, I totally forgot about my kicks. In the fight itself, I got tired and didn't kick because it burned more energy, but even then, it's a fight -- you have to use your brain and fight smart. Mostly using hands after round 1 was not very smart.
4 - My opponent made a lot of mistakes I didn't take advantage of but only a few times. Had I focused on those holes, I probably could have finished the fight.
5 - I need to focus on my cardio and upper body strength more. Every opponent I have had was much stronger in their upper body and as a result, I'm not able to be as much of an imposing force as I need to be. My cardio went out faster than I thought as well, definitely need to be getting more sprint sessions in next camp.
 
I think you have a pretty good assessment of what you did well and what you need to improve. I definitely noticed that you started struggling in the 2nd round and looked dead tired in the 3rd. You did make the right choice of clinching & holding to help stop his pressure in the 3rd round, but you made the mistake of letting him go after a few seconds instead of holding until the ref breaks you. This gets dangerous since he can hit you on the break and do some serious damage, and you're also not killing as much time as you can. In the future, hold until the ref breaks you, and hold as many times as you need to until you get a warning from the ref.

I also noticed the lack of kicks, especially front kicks. Your front kick was working well in the 1st round to help keep him off you, when you stopped throwing it he had a lot more success pressuring you and overwhelming you with punches. Another thing that you were doing well early was defending his kicks and countering him hard immediately with kicks & punches of your own. That part of your game also went away after the 1st round which gave him a lot more opportunities to get in close and hit you.

Anyway, good to see you back in the ring. You know what you need to work on, talk to your coaches & work on a plan to fix your mistakes & improve, get the work in, and look forward to your next fight!
 
I'm writing as I watch it:
1st round
Damn, dude! That's some serious technique for only your third amateur fight, I'm honestly impressed. That's your only experience with fighting in general? You're looking levels above your opponent. I bet you spar a lot or been training for a couple years.

So... You're landed a lot of low kicks and your opponent just ate them. I know it's kickboxing, but you could have really hurt him if you would just step in and squat down with them kicks some times. I was waiting for it lol Like, not every low kick need to be thrown with the intent to cripple someone, but after landing a couple feelers if your opponent is not good at checking (nor keeping a good stance, like your opponent) kick their legs like you want to break it in half.

The knockdown was awesome haha you made him pay dearly for coming at you like that, congrats!

Now the first round is over and I have a few more things to say: fighting guys who fight like this can be hell but it can also be the best thing. This is the first time I've seen you fight but my impression is that you have the skills and abilities to make it the best thing for you (and the worst thing for him).

Against a guy like this (willing to walk forward throwing punches without worrying about defense, and as you mentioned, stronger than you) feinting, making him miss and avoiding "the fight" works wonders. When he got crazy with the pressure you went straight back until you reached the ropes and went left most of the time. When you planted your feet and fired a bomb you knocked him down. He was right there to be punished.

Other options would be to kick his leg as soon as he entered and go to your right sometimes... or just making him follow you around, making sure to change direction constantly. This would also open up more angles to destroy his leg with strong low kicks and land more significant punches.

Anyway, sorry about the wall of text, I got pretty excited watching it and thinking about chopping that leg lmao
 
So the second round starts and you just put him on his ass again lol nice

Great fight, man!

By the way, after watching the whole fight I suspect you got tired because you fought his fight more than anything else, what you think? He didn't seemed super strong neither his punches seemed to be damaging you, but hey, they were not landing on my head, so what do I know <lmao> but yea, seemed like you tried to match his rhythm from the start instead of forcing yours. Reacting is always more exhausting than setting the pace.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,253,809
Messages
56,607,039
Members
175,307
Latest member
sweenz

Share this page

Back
Top