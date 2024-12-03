Third Kickboxing Fight

Monte Moku
Hello! Had my third fight recently after a two year layoff. Had a lot of health issues and a lot of excuses, but no one wants to hear about all that. Here is the fight:
I am in the blue corner. My dad took a screen recording on his phone, so I apologize for the quality. Any critiques and advice are welcome!!
Some takeaways I had:
1 - I let him impose his size on me too much, other than a couple punches that kept him in check, he was mostly just blitzing into me and I didn't have too many great responses to that
2 - Defensive irresponsibility. A good number of those slips, I was dropping my hands (chin was out too). A lot of my low kicks, too. When I got tired, the hands dropped when I punched. A lot of laziness in my defense.
3 - Once the punches started working for me, I totally forgot about my kicks. In the fight itself, I got tired and didn't kick because it burned more energy, but even then, it's a fight -- you have to use your brain and fight smart. Mostly using hands after round 1 was not very smart.
4 - My opponent made a lot of mistakes I didn't take advantage of but only a few times. Had I focused on those holes, I probably could have finished the fight.
5 - I need to focus on my cardio and upper body strength more. Every opponent I have had was much stronger in their upper body and as a result, I'm not able to be as much of an imposing force as I need to be. My cardio went out faster than I thought as well, definitely need to be getting more sprint sessions in next camp.
