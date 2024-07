The problem with BMWs in the states are that the parts are really expensive here, and just the way they're put together makes repairs expensive. They aren't constructed in a way that is mechanic friendly. You'll have to jump through extra hoops to do simple things, and that gets expensive when you're paying someone to work on your car.





If you're really into cars, and into fixing your own stuff. It could be a fun car if the money is right. Or if you just really want a BMW



But if you're just someone who is looking for a reliable car to drive around, this ain't it.