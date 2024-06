RemyR said: Well yeah I know subsonic and suppressors go hand in hand. I'm asking because I'm concerned about my hearing being a firefighter and all I'm used to being around loud ass noises. Trying to save what I have. Click to expand...

Yes. In order to effectively use suppressor at first you need to have cartridges providing subsonic speed for Mv 0 + lesser than maybe some 330 m/s and here lesser is better...5 ,56x45 does have some ammo providing this but usually it is AP type ammo ( ammunition with hardened core for armour piercing purposes or specially designed HP type ammo ) so in a lot of countries it isn't allowed for civies to purchase.One from best money wise solutions might be to use 22.LR ammo with selection ... this ammo might provide from some 260 m/s till maybe even 550 m/s muzzle velocity....So if you will purchase normal suppressor and select subsonic rounds ....sound will not be too much problem.As for handgun be careful with 9*19mm rounds. They does have different muzzle velocities and power...depends from mark and model and device you will use....