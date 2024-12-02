Things you were convinced of that turned out wrong

lakersfan45

lakersfan45

Hi denigrators of sherdog <suzylol>

Wait is something u were convined on was real or going to be true but then turned be wrong?

I was bamboozle: by 1733118383450.jpeg1733118383450.jpeg

In the 90s I was convined this was the iscream of the future. It was their tagline. I would pass a dippin dots kiosk in the mall on my way to babbages.

1733118556357.jpeg

I was so turnt on that dippin dots would replace normal ice cream that I refused to eat it. My philanthropy was that I better keep eating normal ice cream as much as possible since it will be gone soon. So I never tried it until I was adjllt. As an adult I love dippin dots buesadly not the ffutrrue :eek:cx
 
That DAT was the future and not CD
 
2d1ee8b0-3c16-4959-8d6e-ef5bcee1cd83_text.gif




We all look foolish believing that draconian crap these days.
 
