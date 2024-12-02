lakersfan45
The spirit of wrestling is dead
Hi denigrators of sherdog
Wait is something u were convined on was real or going to be true but then turned be wrong?
I was bamboozle: by
In the 90s I was convined this was the iscream of the future. It was their tagline. I would pass a dippin dots kiosk in the mall on my way to babbages.
I was so turnt on that dippin dots would replace normal ice cream that I refused to eat it. My philanthropy was that I better keep eating normal ice cream as much as possible since it will be gone soon. So I never tried it until I was adjllt. As an adult I love dippin dots buesadly not the ffutrrue cx
