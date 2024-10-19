Things you only buy out of fear

Fedorgasm said:



Deodorant



Valentine's day cards/gifts



Insurance

Deodorant

Valentine's day cards/gifts

What else? But especially when new things release if I don't buy right away I get this anxiety/itch in the back of my head like a need to get it ASAP or it will sell out. Like I can go about my day resisting the purchase but still have this feeling like I HAVE to buy it now or I'll miss out. I really don't like the feeling. If I give in and buy then the feeling goes away but then I'll fixate on another item I'm afraid will sell out a week later!

