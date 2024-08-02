They won't say 'no'...

It will cost you 10% of your net wealth but in return you will 24 hours access to any person you want, living or dead and they will do anything legal you ask.

You could hang out with Connor McGregor right after winning his second UFC title. You can hang out with Jesus in the day before his death. You can be with one of Framers for the entire day as the US Constitution is being drafted.

So fellow Sherdoggers,would you pay 10% to get this access and if so what high minded activity would you engage in and with whom, for 24 hours.

:: hopes this does not just end with a parade of porn stars and sex ::

Edit : you will not financially gain from any choice.

( a different spin on the 24 hours with someone you knew thread)
 
Yea, I would do this.

Can I do it more than once, or is there a one time limit?
 
Rather watch Gorillas throw poop at each other than any of that nonsense
 
