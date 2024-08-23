I have a kid starting Kindergarten. Her preschool, various adults, the Disney movie, "Coco," and another preschool before this one have all conspired together to make her excited for Day of the Dead. She has been making skulls and putting them in the hallway, and wanted to watch Coco again tonight. We had to talk about Halloween, Day of the Dead, and where people go when they die. Heaven. Jesus. And so on for like 15 minutes tonight.



So now I'm sitting here reading about how do gringos celebrate Day of the Dead correctly.



Anyone else deal with this?