They did Moti Horenstein dirty…

First fight: Prime Mark Coleman.

2nd fight: Prime Mark Kerr

3rd fight: Oleg Taktarov


Can’t think of a tougher beginning to MMA than that…

Poor Moti…
 
dirty? depends on how you look at it. according to sherdog fight finder he started his pro carreer in 1996 in the UFC. he got opportunities in the UFC to prove himself during a time when the roster was not huge.
he came up short and later lost twice to bob schrijber.....whom i have seen fight live in the beginning of the 2000's. if horenstein couldnt beat Schrijber twice, then he had no business being in there with mark coleman. besides......also according to sherdog it was Colemans first mma fight.

how the hell is that his mma prime and how the hell would the UFC know that at the time.

hoorenstein came up short, then lost more fights against lesser opponents. nobody did him dirty, he wasnt good enough. terrible example you made with this thread
 
First fight: Prime Mark Coleman.

2nd fight: Prime Mark Kerr

3rd fight: Oleg Taktarov


Can't think of a tougher beginning to MMA than that…

Poor Moti…
no one cares

slap yourself.
 
Nishijima had a pretty rough career and went 0 - 5 (all stoppage losses). Not the worst in MMA history but a tough line up.

His fight with Mark Hunt was fucking awesome.

IMG_2298.png
 
Nishijima had a pretty rough career and went 0 - 5 (all stoppage losses). Not the worst in MMA history but a tough line up.

His fight with Mark Hunt was fucking awesome.

Funny you posted this because I just googled Hidehiko Yoshida's record and discovered his first opponents weren't the monsters I remember. For some reason I thought he debuted against Wanderlei and then fought him again shortly after.
 
