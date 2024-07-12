They did Moti Horenstein dirty…

dirty? depends on how you look at it. according to sherdog fight finder he started his pro carreer in 1996 in the UFC. he got opportunities in the UFC to prove himself during a time when the roster was not huge.

he came up short and later lost twice to bob schrijber.....whom i have seen fight live in the beginning of the 2000's. if horenstein couldnt beat Schrijber twice, then he had no business being in there with mark coleman. besides......also according to sherdog it was Colemans first mma fight.



how the hell is that his mma prime and how the hell would the UFC know that at the time.



hoorenstein came up short, then lost more fights against lesser opponents. nobody did him dirty, he wasnt good enough. terrible example you made with this thread