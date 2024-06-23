  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

There is no way Conor is on good terms with the UFC

I just don't believe it.... everything points to a falling out between them.

Conor ditching the press conference over a 'broken toe'.
Chael Sonnen talking shit about Conor saying he dropped out cause of rehab.
Today Conor purposely gave an interview to Dan Hardy during a Bellator card in Dublin and Dana absolutely hates Hardy.
I'm pretty sure Conor was the one leaking to Ariel that he was gonna pull out / not pull out to put pressure on the UFC.
Chandler was even talking shit about Conor calling himself Mr. Reliable as a jab towards Conor.
Conor promoting BKFC non stop on his twitter.

They might make it seem like to the public that everything is roses but behind the scenes these two 'entities' are in a vicious and protracted business war.

I know that Conor is washed up and is not that guy anymore but it is still interesting to see this battle unfold outside the Octagon. Something is most definitely going on.
 
Trust me their on good terms. The guy who took this recent pic said Dana popped his head up real quick and Conor’s zipper was down when he walked in
maxresdefault.jpg
 
Conor is being ungrateful, especially after all these years of Dana White coddling him

Screenshot_20240616-181157_Chrome.jpg
 
Dana publicly talks shit about everyone on bad terms with the UFC. I don't recall him doing that to McGregor
 
You have to stop this idiotic conspiratorial act. They are fine.
 
It's been like this since 300 and its fruitless to argue it.

It's at least rocky and it wont get better. Almost deliberate that he claims a pinky toe injury.

That said, I could be wrong, it's only a prediction. Buuuuut, conor is a fool with his money and the UFC brand will move on (unlike chandler), so if dana starts talking mad shit when conor loses money, dont act shocked.

Lots of folks thought hed never fight again. Despite my predictions, I have never thought that.
 
Conor has real Dana White privilege, he'll be fine sir.

UFC_229_Proper_12d_copy.jpg

DINyXppV4AAq6sH.jpg



He just needs his nappy poo lol.

IMG-20220611-WA0008.jpg
 
I wonder if Chandler was smart enough to ask for a couple million up front if Conor pulled out along the way...
 
