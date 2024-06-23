There is no way Conor is on good terms with the UFC

I just don't believe it.... everything points to a falling out between them.



Conor ditching the press conference over a 'broken toe'.

Chael Sonnen talking shit about Conor saying he dropped out cause of rehab.

Today Conor purposely gave an interview to Dan Hardy during a Bellator card in Dublin and Dana absolutely hates Hardy.

I'm pretty sure Conor was the one leaking to Ariel that he was gonna pull out / not pull out to put pressure on the UFC.

Chandler was even talking shit about Conor calling himself Mr. Reliable as a jab towards Conor.

Conor promoting BKFC non stop on his twitter.



They might make it seem like to the public that everything is roses but behind the scenes these two 'entities' are in a vicious and protracted business war.



I know that Conor is washed up and is not that guy anymore but it is still interesting to see this battle unfold outside the Octagon. Something is most definitely going on.