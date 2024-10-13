There is clear corruption taking place with UFC judges that are probably related to betting

Last 2 weeks

29-28 McKenna
48-47 Pena x 2
30-27 Hubbard
29-28 Morono
29-28 Tavares
48-47 Taira

Bautista Aldo and Lucindo Marina are the only 2 defensible splits. There is NO WAY to get those scorecards above. They are INDEFENSIBLE and NOT INCOMPETENCE. If you still think these WEEKLY cooked cards are incompetence you are a moron. How do we combat this clear corruption and blatant rigging of cards?

I know SDs have been cashing like a fortune since glove change and point spread bets are probably getting cooked. Sal DAmato the culprit for most of these HE IS BEING BOUGHT!!!!!!
 
It's definitely been happening a lot lately. Best option is to try and sprinkle a Split outcome if you can.
 
29-28 Morono is a perfectly reasonable scorecard. With that being said this has been going on for ages not just weeks. Adelaide Byrd scored Jamie Varner - Melvin Guillard 30-27 Guillard when it was a clear 30-27 for Varner.

48-47 Pena also is reasonable if you watched it on mute.
 
