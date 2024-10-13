There is clear corruption taking place with UFC judges that are probably related to betting

Last 2 weeks



29-28 McKenna

48-47 Pena x 2

30-27 Hubbard

29-28 Morono

29-28 Tavares

48-47 Taira



Bautista Aldo and Lucindo Marina are the only 2 defensible splits. There is NO WAY to get those scorecards above. They are INDEFENSIBLE and NOT INCOMPETENCE. If you still think these WEEKLY cooked cards are incompetence you are a moron. How do we combat this clear corruption and blatant rigging of cards?



I know SDs have been cashing like a fortune since glove change and point spread bets are probably getting cooked. Sal DAmato the culprit for most of these HE IS BEING BOUGHT!!!!!!