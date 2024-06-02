There are still some good bags for Porier to get

I know he's talking about retirement but I think he should stick around for a little while. There are some really good fights for him that would do big numbers.



-Conor 4 if Conor beats Chandler.

-Max Bless 3 for the BMF.

-Gaethje trilogy.



All high profile, main event fights which will make a nice bag for Dustin. Its clear he can still compete with the elites. Why retire when you can just be less active and step in for mega fights?



Do I think Dustin should fight up and comers and be used as a stepping stone? Obviously not. But it would be silly not to maximize his momentum right now.



He has the skills and he has enough gas in the tank. He just knocked out a top contender and took the #1 P4P fighter in the world to round 5 in an epic fight.



Let's go champ!