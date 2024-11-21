  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

There are no more active goats, KHAMZAT YOU'RE UP

Once Jon Jones retires all the goats of mma will be retired. Can you believe there was a time when the big 3 big 4 if you count pride, Jon Jones Anderson Silva GSP and Fedor were all active at the same time. Even if Anderson and Fedor weren't in their primes when Jon Jones offically started being called a goat, we still had all four of them active in MMA at the same time, all champions around the same time. We really had the golden age. Khabib campainged to be put in the conversation but never really showed the level of longevity those four did. Now with Khamzat he's 30 years old, not quite as young as Jones and GSP were when they became champion but he's slightly younger than Anderson and Fedor, lets see if he can win the 185lb belt and have the same longjevity and give this younger generation someone to emulate after and try to catch up to.
 
His last win was a Dentist esque performance Joe. Been drilling knocking peoples teeth in with his forearm like all goats do.
 
If I had to pick it'd be Ilia before Khamzat

Khamzat might be more physically gifted but he has a Cain type never fully realized true potential career vibe
 
Usman, Volk and Adesanya are usually ranked in the top 3 OAT in their divisions so there's that. As for Khamzat, anybody else watching that netflix show La Cage? It's a lot better than I thought. It's not just fight scenes, it has some decent drama in it.
 
