There are no more active goats, KHAMZAT YOU'RE UP

Once Jon Jones retires all the goats of mma will be retired. Can you believe there was a time when the big 3 big 4 if you count pride, Jon Jones Anderson Silva GSP and Fedor were all active at the same time. Even if Anderson and Fedor weren't in their primes when Jon Jones offically started being called a goat, we still had all four of them active in MMA at the same time, all champions around the same time. We really had the golden age. Khabib campainged to be put in the conversation but never really showed the level of longevity those four did. Now with Khamzat he's 30 years old, not quite as young as Jones and GSP were when they became champion but he's slightly younger than Anderson and Fedor, lets see if he can win the 185lb belt and have the same longjevity and give this younger generation someone to emulate after and try to catch up to.