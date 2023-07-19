Theft is so bad in San Francisco that Groceries are now Locked Up

richie-greenberg-2.jpeg



Here's the rest of the store

NYPICHPDPICT000014230606.jpg
 
Ummmm.. what's to stop people from just asking to get items out then just walking out store with it?

If the workers try to stop them get fired an no worry of arrest so what's to stop them
 
Streeter said:
Ummmm.. what's to stop people from just asking to get items out then just walking out store with it?

If the workers try to stop them get fired an no worry of arrest so what's to stop them
Lol I was in Wal-Mart the other day and a dude was walking out with some older lady with a cart while he was holding a soundbar. Lady got stopped by the receipt checker and he kept going toward the door.

He got stopped at the door by another dude who wasn't having it.

Associate: "Hey, you can't leave without a receipt sir"
Him: "Oh it's back there sir. That's mah auntie"
run-what-is-that.gif


Slick AF boi
 
PaddyO'malley said:
Lol I was in Wal-Mart the other day and a dude was walking out with some older lady with a cart while he was holding a soundbar. Lady got stopped by the receipt checker and he kept going toward the door.

He got stopped at the door by another dude who wasn't having it.

Associate: "Hey, you can't leave without a receipt sir"
Him: "Oh it's back there sir. That's mah auntie"
run-what-is-that.gif


Slick AF boi
If he would of said fuck off n kept walking out what's the Wall mart employee going to do?
 
Streeter said:
If he would of said fuck off n kept walking out what's the Wall mart employee going to do?
Nothing. It's insane. Even if they did, I doubt the average Wal-Mart employee has a fast enough 40yd time to catch up to those guys. Fuckers are agile.

Used to be rare that I'd actually see it happen, but now it's almost every visit I see someone putting items in their personal bags or walking out with boxes. Strange times.
 
Streeter said:
Ummmm.. what's to stop people from just asking to get items out then just walking out store with it?

If the workers try to stop them get fired an no worry of arrest so what's to stop them
Store near me comes and takes baby formula to the front and they ring it up. Would be a pain for them to do for basic items but if it stops people then sure.
 
Streeter said:
Ummmm.. what's to stop people from just asking to get items out then just walking out store with it?

If the workers try to stop them get fired an no worry of arrest so what's to stop them
It's a cost vs reward. Asking employees for each item you want to steal makes the process much slower. This inefficiency would deter thievery as it costs much more time.

That being said, having a society that is united, properly responds to criminal activity, and tries to improve their local areas is a better approach. However, chains are obviously a quicker and cheaper solution.
 
