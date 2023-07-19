Theft is so bad in San Francisco that Groceries are now Locked Up

Streeter said: Ummmm.. what's to stop people from just asking to get items out then just walking out store with it?



If the workers try to stop them get fired an no worry of arrest so what's to stop them Click to expand...

Lol I was in Wal-Mart the other day and a dude was walking out with some older lady with a cart while he was holding a soundbar. Lady got stopped by the receipt checker and he kept going toward the door.He got stopped at the door by another dude who wasn't having it.Associate: "Hey, you can't leave without a receipt sir"Him: "Oh it's back there sir. That's mah auntie"Slick AF boi