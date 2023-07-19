Theft is so bad in San Francisco that Groceries are now Locked Up

Nothing.Ummmm.. what's to stop people from just asking to get items out then just walking out store with it?
If the workers try to stop them get fired an no worry of arrest so what's to stop them
Thinking common sense went out window a while back when laws were changed to allow these cities to become expensive shitholesNothing.
Except common sense.
So, in closing...
Nothing. Nothing at all.
Ummmm.. what's to stop people from just asking to get items out then just walking out store with it?
If the workers try to stop them get fired an no worry of arrest so what's to stop them
If he would of said fuck off n kept walking out what's the Wall mart employee going to do?Lol I was in Wal-Mart the other day and a dude was walking out with some older lady with a cart while he was holding a soundbar. Lady got stopped by the receipt checker and he kept going toward the door.
He got stopped at the door by another dude who wasn't having it.
Associate: "Hey, you can't leave without a receipt sir"
Him: "Oh it's back there sir. That's mah auntie"
Slick AF boi
If he would of said fuck off n kept walking out what's the Wall mart employee going to do?
Store near me comes and takes baby formula to the front and they ring it up. Would be a pain for them to do for basic items but if it stops people then sure.Ummmm.. what's to stop people from just asking to get items out then just walking out store with it?
If the workers try to stop them get fired an no worry of arrest so what's to stop them
It's a cost vs reward. Asking employees for each item you want to steal makes the process much slower. This inefficiency would deter thievery as it costs much more time.Ummmm.. what's to stop people from just asking to get items out then just walking out store with it?
If the workers try to stop them get fired an no worry of arrest so what's to stop them