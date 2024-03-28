Social The worst accent you've heard in your life?

For me, hands down it's this:



No, not the poor Indian pizza delivery guy. I'm talking about the insufferable douche behind the phone camera, recording this entire interaction. Apparently this is what's called the "Toronto Mans Accent," a mixture of general Canadian accent and Jamaican patois. The inflections from this douche canoe emit the same reaction from me as nails on a chalkboard.

"Focking mun-ney?" 🤮 The worst part of it all was when Toronto Douche here mimicked the Indian dude's accent with a complete lack of self-awareness.
 
