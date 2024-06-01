Elections The White House NOW admits it edited the Biden/Hur transcript before it was publicly released.

idrankyoubeer's maid

idrankyoubeer's maid

Brown Belt
Platinum Member
Joined
Oct 3, 2009
Messages
3,036
Reaction score
3,361
We know Biden was interviewed by Hur, which shed a poor light on Biden's cognitive skills
The White House admits it edited Hur's transcript before it was publicly released.
They filtered "filler" - I & and

They should release the audio, It's probable that Joe was out to lunch. We deserve to hear .

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1797015022666695151
 
There's already so much of his spoken voice out there, and they can't exactly stop him from speaking publicly, strange explanation
 
Well yeah, obviously. FFS, the creepy WWE promo they made of him trying tough talk to a drum beat with lines from Dirty Harry had a about 15 jump cuts in a 13 second video because the guy can't even spit out full sentences anymore. His dementia is so bad that they have to "fortify" everything the guy says.



 
idrankyoubeer's maid said:
to the point, if they have to hide this interview to not embarrass Joe, there is no way in hell, they will let him debate Trump
Click to expand...

Not sure what hiding it would do, honestly. Could it be worse than the hundreds of clips out there of Biden's obvious mental decline?
 
idrankyourbeer said:
*disclaimer: as his master and handler, i do not necessarily condone or approve of anything which my slave posts on this forum, and i will not be held responsible for it.*

that is all, thanks.
Click to expand...
Why? You might gain some credibility.
 
Pretty disgraceful. It's not a transparent White House it's nothing but smoking mirrors and lying.
 
idrankyoubeer's maid said:
We know Biden was interviewed by Hur, which shed a poor light on Biden's cognitive skills
The White House admits it edited Hur's transcript before it was publicly released.
They filtered "filler" - I & and

They should release the audio, It's probable that Joe was out to lunch. We deserve to hear .

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1797015022666695151
Click to expand...

We already had Hur testify to his nothingburger before congress. You twats asked him everything you could think of to squeeze some sort of scandal out of this. Pretending their is some secret audio that will be uber damning, that Hur's just kept on the down low, is dumb.

I know your boy just became a convicted felon this week, but this isn't gonna cut it as a distraction.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Rob Battisti
Elections “Don’t” - White House Refuses to Release Hur Interview
2
Replies
37
Views
1K
Seano
Seano
White Whale
Social Records released by House Republicans show that Joe Biden repeatedly emailed Hunter Biden’s business associate in 2014
5 6 7
Replies
128
Views
5K
Flower2dPeople
Flower2dPeople

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,239,530
Messages
55,635,877
Members
174,864
Latest member
Cauã masagão

Share this page

Back
Top