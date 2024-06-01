idrankyoubeer's maid said:

The White House admits it edited Hur's transcript before it was publicly released.

They filtered "filler" - I & and



They should release the audio, It's probable that Joe was out to lunch. We deserve to hear .



We already had Hur testify to his nothingburger before congress. You twats asked him everything you could think of to squeeze some sort of scandal out of this. Pretending their is some secret audio that will be uber damning, that Hur's just kept on the down low, is dumb.I know your boy just became a convicted felon this week, but this isn't gonna cut it as a distraction.