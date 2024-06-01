idrankyoubeer's maid
We know Biden was interviewed by Hur, which shed a poor light on Biden's cognitive skills
The White House admits it edited Hur's transcript before it was publicly released.
They filtered "filler" - I & and
They should release the audio, It's probable that Joe was out to lunch. We deserve to hear .
