The weight of being a super star

This is why I don't rate Khabib's championship run very highly. Don't get it twisted. I rate khabib very highly I just don't rate his title run very highly.

Every opponent he fought was a high profile fight. He never had to encounter opponents that were unknown and hungry. Where the champ had nothing to gain but everything to lose. If he won well he's the champ so he's supposed to win. And if he lost then well he lost to an unknown fighter.



Jon fought Gustaffson (the first time), Santos, Anthony Smith, and Reyes when they were low profile high risk low reward fighters and Jon just needed op

GSP fought Serra coming off winning TUF and Hardy when they were relative unknowns.

Silva fought Côte in Chicago and Weidman when they were young and hungry and no one really knew who they were.

Half of Aldo's title reign was against nobodies.



Khabib never defended the turkey when he had young, upcoming starving fighters that everyone told him that he was going to steamroll and if he lost he was a bum.