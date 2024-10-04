The weight of being a super star

I know it doesn't happen with every fighter, ofc not, but many people that rise to a certain level, in the case UFC, where they are seen as unbeatable, seen as the person that can do anything, seen as the reference fighter... the fall many times ends up being as drastic. I think it's all about how the huge pressure of fear losing this position shake many fighters mentally. They may be highly competitive, work well under pressure, but it seems to change after the super status is reached for many, almost like a limit pressure for many... how to be tough mentally, in your opinions, to maintain a superstar "model" aura?