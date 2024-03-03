



This is a great breakdown of how one startup "Hermeus" is making great strides in building a Mach 5 plus hypersonic engine and plane. This is just one of 70 startups and major manufacturers such as Lockheed and GE in developing RAM jet or SCRAM jet planes. It's kind of wild that there are 70 different companies working on various types hypersonic planes. GE has shown their development of a hybrid duel mode SCRAM with rotating combustion to hit Mach 10+. A few companies are working on the material sciences to make planes able to handle the speeds and the temperature variations in the combustion chamber of a jet engine.









It's very likely explains how the defense budget in the US has grown to 900 billion some of that money going to these efforts.