Economy The US will very likely dominate the Hypersonic space for the next decade.

PEB

PEB

Sunflower in support of Ukraine
@Steel
Joined
Jan 20, 2004
Messages
30,181
Reaction score
18,863


This is a great breakdown of how one startup "Hermeus" is making great strides in building a Mach 5 plus hypersonic engine and plane. This is just one of 70 startups and major manufacturers such as Lockheed and GE in developing RAM jet or SCRAM jet planes. It's kind of wild that there are 70 different companies working on various types hypersonic planes. GE has shown their development of a hybrid duel mode SCRAM with rotating combustion to hit Mach 10+. A few companies are working on the material sciences to make planes able to handle the speeds and the temperature variations in the combustion chamber of a jet engine.




It's very likely explains how the defense budget in the US has grown to 900 billion some of that money going to these efforts.
 
Absolutely amazing engineering and material science stuff. We are crafty motherfuckers.
 
I dont think there can be any 'dominating' of this area. China and Russia are up there also, and no one has any defence to hypersonic missiles.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,232,945
Messages
55,180,529
Members
174,655
Latest member
JeromeBrun

Share this page

Back
Top