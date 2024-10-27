The Underground rap scene seems to love Chimaev

octagonation

octagonation

Green Belt
@Green
Joined
Aug 4, 2023
Messages
1,133
Reaction score
1,636
There is so many songs released about him enough for 2 albums..

I keep seeing so many single tracks randomly being released by different artists in the rap scene dedicated to Chimaev I have collected some and there are many more but I only collected these I can. Language some are in Swedish, German, French, Russian and English..


Swedish by Dani M


German by Dardan and Topic


French by Pablito 19o


English by Kyleboomin


Russian by Famous rapper Gio Pica


French By Lacrim


German by Lucky Laiducci


Instruments The Khamzat Chimaev theme song by Mikksett




This one is the newest and kinda of hilarious - English by Nexus
 
Last edited:
They are Muzlims of course, anyone that doesnt psychotically hate Moslem fighters is a Mooslim, in fact every account on here is a Moose Limb except for mine, Im the only real account
 
The Siege said:
They are Muzlims of course, anyone that doesnt psychotically hate Moslem fighters is a Mooslim, in fact every account on here is a Moose Limb except for mine, Im the only real account
Click to expand...

What you on about? maybe 2 of the artists are muslim.. His fans aren´t necessarily muslim.
 
The Siege said:
They are Muzlims of course, anyone that doesnt psychotically hate Moslem fighters is a Mooslim, in fact every account on here is a Moose Limb except for mine, Im the only real account
Click to expand...
In France, every eastern european / slavic loves Khamzat lol they even claim him as they say he's from the "East"

But I personally don't like Khamzat he's maybe skillful but can't consider him a man
 
I imagine a lot of 'songs' are of these sort are made these days with views/listens in mind. An easy coat tail ride to more views courtesy of Khamzat
 
octagonation said:
The streets have spoken in 2 months he will be officially most followed UFC fighter.. An only fighter who can reach Conor, khabib followers and stardom
Click to expand...
Well you are joking but Khamzat is a top 3 draw.
 
KavkazDominance said:
He's a sellout to Kadyrov. He's not a man enough to stand his ground and say what he really thinks about him lol.
Click to expand...

Unfortunately nobody can stand to Kadyrov bro Not even Khabib he will stand down unless someone flee the Russian federation example if you are high profile like Khabib or Khamzat you can´t flee him anywhere in the world.. There is something called KGB they will get any high profile anywhere in the world
 
He needs to do a track with some Texas boyz

Gripping Grain, SMESH and Swang
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,250,797
Messages
56,411,745
Members
175,206
Latest member
thegooplord

Share this page

Back
Top