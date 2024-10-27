The Underground rap scene seems to love Chimaev

octagonation
There is so many songs released about him enough for 2 albums..
I keep seeing so many single tracks randomly being released by different artists in the rap scene dedicated to Chimaev I have collected some and there are many more but I only collected these I can. Language some are in Swedish, German, French, Russian and English..
Swedish by Dani M
German by Dardan and Topic
French by Pablito 19o
English by Kyleboomin
Russian by Famous rapper Gio Pica
French By Lacrim
German by Lucky Laiducci
Instruments The Khamzat Chimaev theme song by Mikksett
This one is the newest and kinda of hilarious - English by Nexus
