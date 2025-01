swizztony said: Most Korean fighters have sucked in the ufc, maybe that’s the reason we don’t see them? If they were elite, Dana would be capitalizing on that kpop market hard Click to expand...

Cant really argue with you the results are in the pudding for sure but I like to think they're just rough around the edges, they need the high caliber training that dudes get here in the States thats for sure. But I contend the resource and mentality is definitely present in Korea. The thread was more an excuse to get the video posted which I think is entertaining.+Kyung Ho Kang Mr Perfect was finally let go by the UFC to open 2025.