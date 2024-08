Pierced7681 said: Athletic commission has to approve matchups, ufc wasn’t allowed to do Conor/Diego for example Click to expand...

Athletic commissions are letting 60 year old Mike Tyson fightThey let horrible mismatches happen all the time. They let that guy die in bare knuckle. 6-18 on a 5 fight losing streak in mma making his boxing debut against an 9-1 guy or something crazy like that. Commission said that matchup was fine, and then the guy got literally killed in 20 seconds.Only time they ever stupidly stepped in on the ufc was blocking Paul Felder vs Khabib, so instead Khabib beat up Iaquinta. Dumb as I think Felder would have put up more of a fights.