The UFC needs to bring back the Vitor treatment

The UFC should just become a mixed striking arts combat organisation only and ban grappling/wrestling since casuals who pay for PPVs and tickets find grappling/wrestling boring and only want striking in the UFC



The FOTN at UFC 307 was just a striking match only between Alex & Khalil for example



Striking only matches in the UFC excite the casual crowd, when the crowd shows the same excitement for grappling/wrestling matches like they do striking then it might change but all you hear is booing and yawns at live events whenever grappling/wrestling is involved by the casuals