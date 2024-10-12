The UFC needs to bring back the Vitor treatment

don't ask

don't ask

Special Secretary of Shitposting
@Silver
Joined
Feb 4, 2022
Messages
11,832
Reaction score
22,313
Aside from the things I usually complain about, I wish the UFC would be open to co-promotion for more than boxing crossovers.

I also wish they'd collect more top fighters and build stars again.

And there's one thing UFC did really well that I wish they'd do again in the modern era:
CM-PUNK.jpg
 
mb23100 said:
Needs to go back on Spike, Bring back Goldberg and Face the Pain imo
Click to expand...
Goldberg running roughshod over the current announcing team with his Goldbergisms would be amazing. Can you imagine him going back and forth with Anik? "He's the Michael Jordan of congenital crack addiction, Jon."
 
Only Here for Attachments said:
Split the roster into kickboxers and wrestlers, and have separate shows. That way, the casual fucks like me can enjoy their kickboxing in 4 oz. gloves, while the folks who want to see 15-25 minutes of LNP in every fight can have theirs! Everybody wins.
Click to expand...
You've posted here nearly 40k times in 8 years if you are casual then UFC really is as big as Dana says.
 
I don’t know wtf the cm punk thing had to do with anything but that literally made me laugh out loud Ive never seen that. My biggest regret in ufc history is that his ridiculous flying knee attempt didn’t land. People would still be super upset all these years later it would be great
 
The UFC should just become a mixed striking arts combat organisation only and ban grappling/wrestling since casuals who pay for PPVs and tickets find grappling/wrestling boring and only want striking in the UFC

The FOTN at UFC 307 was just a striking match only between Alex & Khalil for example

Striking only matches in the UFC excite the casual crowd, when the crowd shows the same excitement for grappling/wrestling matches like they do striking then it might change but all you hear is booing and yawns at live events whenever grappling/wrestling is involved by the casuals
 
I would like to see them get rid of that light-speed camera pan they do over the crowd after the second fighter gets introduced. That is getting tiresome.

I can't remember a company that was so resistant to making periodic changes to keep their presentation fresh. It's like we have been watching the same exact presentation for the past 15 years. WWE has probably freshened up its presentation a half-dozen times in that span.
 
Last edited:
don't ask said:
Goldberg running roughshod over the current announcing team with his Goldbergisms would be amazing. Can you imagine him going back and forth with Anik? "He's the Michael Jordan of congenital crack addiction, Jon."
Click to expand...
CORRNNUTS!!!!
 
don't ask said:
Aside from the things I usually complain about, I wish the UFC would be open to co-promotion for more than boxing crossovers.

I also wish they'd collect more top fighters and build stars again.

And there's one thing UFC did really well that I wish they'd do again in the modern era:
CM-PUNK.jpg
Click to expand...
Honestly people complain about everything. Ufc can't build stars, yet they hate the contenders series.

The 2 young guys that won the opening fights looked good and every part of up coming UFC fighters.


Also as the sport gets bugger there is an unrealistic expectation the ufc will have all the top stars, just isn't possible
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,249,648
Messages
56,337,418
Members
175,172
Latest member
HollowedMember

Share this page

Back
Top