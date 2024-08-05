"The UFC is dying or mediocre product recently", I'm seeing a lot of this lately

I've seen a lot of such comments recently, with many saying it's oversaturated with too many events.



I feel a big issue is, the Champions, top P4P fighters and most popular fighters, don't fight enough.



If you look at the list of Champs and top fighters, you'll see most of them take huge breaks in between fights. Ofc the buzz stagnates when the biggest fights aren't happening.

There are also no storylines. What is there to be hyped about or interested in?



Big cards bring more attention to lesser-known fighters. But ofc, the card isn't big without big names.

Nobody cares about up-and-coming or lower ranked fighters that show promise or are on great streaks. Why care about such fighters when it could be years before they even get a sniff at a title shot, because title fights happen once in a blue moon and the matchmaking is a mess?



There's also rarely any story or drama around many fights.



Also fights are a lot tamer nowadays... There's that too.