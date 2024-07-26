AldoStillGoat
Yellow Card
Yellow Card
- Joined
- Oct 15, 2016
- Messages
- 5,078
- Reaction score
- 12,011
Dana White: Next UFC broadcast deal could land promotion on multiple platforms, like NBA and NFL
What platform will the UFC end up on? Well, Dana White says there might be more than one.
mmajunkie.usatoday.com
“It’s going to depend how all these other rights play out,” White told CNBC on Thursday. “The NBA was a big deal. Obviously, this one is playing out. ‘Who’s going to get them? Who’s not going to get them?’ It could determine where we end up.”
White also mentioned the possibility the UFC could divide content across deals with multiple networks – similar to that of the NBA and NFL.
“Our rights deal is going to be a big deal coming up here,” White said. “Who knows? We could end up like the NBA and the NFL where we end up on multiple channels instead of just one. … It’s all moving and changing so quickly.
“Yeah, I could definitely see (the UFC on multiple networks). … We have a lot of different levels of fights, whether it’s Contender Series, Fight Nights or pay-per-views. They could end up on multiple platforms.”
“It’s interesting. Sports rights are through the roof right now,” White said. “I have this philosophy. When I grew up, you had Channel 3, Channel 5, Channel 8, and Channel 13. I think that’s going to be the same globally over the next several years, and you don’t know who the players are going to be, who are going to be the majors. Will it be Disney? Will it be YouTube? Will it be Amazon? Who knows.”