- So. You guys know, he looked me in the eyes, crying and begging. Said:

Mr Trump: I just want peace!

- So i hold my legally brought gun and point to his temple, and i just said: I want your pieces, motherfucker!

Tugendhat, a former chair of the foreign affairs select committee, also saw a crisis inside the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) due to the loss of Syria. He said: “Young members of the IRGC are saying two things. One, the old guard are corrupt and incompetent. That’s why Hezbollah has been hung out to dry and defeated. That’s why old allies like Assad have fallen. That’s one thing they’re saying.“The second thing they’re saying is that they’re hearing rumours, I don’t know how true they are, but they’re hearing rumours that the ayatollah and the government in Tehran wants to talk to the Americans to try and find a way out of this and perhaps hang on. And they’re saying that there’s absolutely no way that anybody can talk to the killers of Qassem Suleimani.“Now, this means that there is a really big problem within the regime itself, a really big challenge, because actually there’s no way through. These young people, the extremists in the IRGC, so the extremists of the extreme, are trying to hold the regime to a level of purity that is just now completely inconsistent with reality.”Tugendhat was reflecting on the growing consensus in the reformist government in Tehran that direct talks with Donald Trump over a new nuclear deal should be sought, a belief that is meeting resistance from hardliners.Tugendhat, an opponent of the initial nuclear deal in 2015 and as a security minister an advocate of proscribing the IRGC, sees the revolution in Syria as a wider turning point.He said: “Frankly, if we get Syria right in 10 years, Syria could be absolutely not just a pole of stability but a fantastic economic powerhouse in the region, exporting stability and civilisation, as it has done for quite literally tens of thousands of years, to the rest of the world again.“There are moments like now when the old era is dead, the old illusions are dead, and various things are killing it. And I suspect that the regime in Tehran will be gone in the next few years as well. So I think there’s a real opportunity for freedom to spread and for opportunity to spread.”At the same time, he said, there were significant dangers in Syria, with the country divided as Kurdish groups and the radical Sunni Islamist group Hayat al-Tahrir Sham (HTS) fight for influence.Tugendhat accused the west of having no long-term strategy in the Middle East, arguing that the withdrawal from Afghanistan and the failure of Barack Obama to act on his red lines when Assad used chemical weapons in 2013 had given an opportunity for Vladimir Putin to present himself as a reliable strongman.At various forks in the road, Tugendhat argued, the west “demonstrated weakness, advertised fickleness”.He said: “Putin is no more constant than we are, but he has the illusion of it. And this is the sort of complete fake strongman theory of life. It’s complete rubbish, of course, but the illusion of it appears real, and that’s enough to have brought certain decisions which have led to mass misery.”