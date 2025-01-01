RIGHT ON OP



I was just about to start a thread on how badass that move was looking back, this is wild finding this thread almost as soon as I thought of the thread. <twilight zone theme>





At the time I hated Trump and thought it was an ignorant move ….but it did SOOO much for Trump. Namely it emboldened him and laid the groundwork that even though he says he does not want war he is not someone to be Fd with. Look at how weak Iran is now with Trump making another go around.





Iran is not happy rn lol