The Top 10 Best & Worst Cities for Singles

Pearl City, HI being on that list is so random. Maybe because the area itself doesn’t have much going on besides a giant mall that’s barely a shell of it’s 90s self? Then again you are so central that you can get almost anywhere in less than 45 minutes or even town in 15-20 minutes assuming no ridiculous traffic. Most of the nightlife is in town anyways and you got cities much further out. Even if you wanted to hit up the North Shore you are much closer compared to almost any other part of the county of Honolulu.