The Top 10 Best & Worst Cities for Singles

Do you agree with this list?


Each city was analyzed based on three key dimensions:

1) economics
2) fun and recreation
3) dating opportunities


Top 10 cities for singles
  1. Seattle, WA
  2. Las Vegas, NV
  3. Denver, CO
  4. Atlanta, GA
  5. Austin, TX
  6. Reno, NV
  7. Tampa, FL
  8. Madison, WI
  9. Tucson, AZ
  10. Portland, OR
Worst 10 cities for singles:
  1. Winston-Salem, NC
  2. Little Rock, AR
  3. Hialeah, FL
  4. Jackson, MS
  5. Dover, DE
  6. Pearl City, HI
  7. Glendale, CA
  8. Brownsville, TX
  9. Warwick, RI
  10. Columbia, MD
I only been to Tampa of those, and yea, its a decent place to hook up.
 
Most of the top 10 cities are major cities while most of the worst cities are shitty small cities where the hottest girl is your pregnant 22 year old meth addict cousin with 4 kids and 5 baby daddies
 
If you can't get laid in Jacksonville, FL, you just need to lower your standards.
 
Pearl City, HI being on that list is so random. Maybe because the area itself doesn’t have much going on besides a giant mall that’s barely a shell of it’s 90s self? Then again you are so central that you can get almost anywhere in less than 45 minutes or even town in 15-20 minutes assuming no ridiculous traffic. Most of the nightlife is in town anyways and you got cities much further out. Even if you wanted to hit up the North Shore you are much closer compared to almost any other part of the county of Honolulu.
 
Glendale is right about where it should be. It's a great city for a gay guy who is into Armenians. That's about all there is there.
 
Lol at ATL being good while single or any marital status. That city sux nutz.
 
I stayed at a big convention center in Maryland, outside DC (National Harbor)

I noticed sooooo many groups of single black girls out and about at the bars, casino, restaurants , etc.

I texted a couple of my friends (black dudes) about it , but theyre into white chicks and said, "Yeah there is a reason you see so many single black females", lol


but I was told by my DC friends how the Girl to Guy ratio is great and works in favor of dudes
 
