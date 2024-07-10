The Top 10 Best & Worst Cities for Singles

Rhood
Do you agree with this list?
Each city was analyzed based on three key dimensions:
1) economics
2) fun and recreation
3) dating opportunities
Top 10 cities for singles
Top 10 cities for singles
- Seattle, WA
- Las Vegas, NV
- Denver, CO
- Atlanta, GA
- Austin, TX
- Reno, NV
- Tampa, FL
- Madison, WI
- Tucson, AZ
- Portland, OR
- Winston-Salem, NC
- Little Rock, AR
- Hialeah, FL
- Jackson, MS
- Dover, DE
- Pearl City, HI
- Glendale, CA
- Brownsville, TX
- Warwick, RI
- Columbia, MD
